LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third installment of the child tax credit for 2021 was deposited into millions of bank accounts Wednesday.
Most parents who qualify will receive $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each child aged 6-17.
The IRS is scheduled to send three more advance monthly payments this year. The first payment was distributed on July 15, and the remaining payments are scheduled to be paid on Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.
The expanded child tax credit was created as part of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion relief package in March is in effect only for 2021, but Democrats are looking at extending it as part of their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
