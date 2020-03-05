LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A third former Louisville Metro Corrections officer learned his punishment for his role in the April 2018 punching of a restrained detainee and cover-up of the crime.
Devan Edwards pleaded guilty in May 2019 to assaulting the detainee and failing to intervene when another officer, David M. Schwartz, assaulted the man.
Authorities said Edwards accidentally recorded part of the assault on his body camera. On the day of the assault, former supervisor Donna K. Gentry filed a false report and told Edwards "to review her report and provide the same false account in his own report, changing the wording so that it would not be obvious that he had copied from her report," the Department of Justice said.
Edwards was sentenced to 12 days in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the federal agency under the Department of Justice responsible for the care, custody, and control of incarcerated individuals, as well as two years of supervised release and one year of home incarceration.
Schwartz, 48, and Gentry, 55 also pleaded guilty. Schwartz was sentenced to two years, while Gentry was sentenced to eight months of home confinement.
