LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Cecil Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday on the same block as the Wednesday night shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured and a 15-year-old boy.
According to LMPD the teenager, a female, is in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.
An LMPD spokesperson has not said whether the two shootings are related.
No one has been arrested in either shooting.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.