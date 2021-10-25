LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A review found several areas for improvement for Indiana State Police, and the department said it's implementing the review's recommendations.
The third-party review was done by Hillard Heintze, a security risk management firm that recently reviewed Louisville Metro Police Department.
The state said it started implementing changes as the firm made recommendations over the past year.
ISP is working on issuing body cameras for all troopers, developing a recruitment plan to meet diversity goals and investing in a shared case system between law enforcement agencies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a directive in August 2020 to improve equity and inclusion across Indiana's law enforcement agencies.
“By commissioning a third-party review, we have assessed what state law enforcement agencies are doing well and where we can improve," Holcomb said in a news release. "As the assessment progressed, the agencies initiated an implementation of some of the recommendations and are working toward reviewing and implementing the remaining items."
ISP said it will also release a comprehensive annual report and use a system to track use-of-force incidents.
