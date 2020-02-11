LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say three people have died from the flu in Lexington, and the latest victim was a child.
A report by LEX 18 cites Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, as saying that the victim was "a child younger than 12 months old."
The previous victims were described as older than 50 with "underlying health issues."
Medical privacy laws prevent further identification of the victims.
Hall stressed the importance of getting a flu shot, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly or people with medical conditions.
