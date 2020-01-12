LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE posted on Facebook that a third survivor of the December horse massacre near the Pike-Floyd County line has been rescued.
The Kentucky Humane Society said Dumas Rescue was able to rescue one of four remaining free-roaming horses from the area on Jan. 11. Initially, three geldings had been captured but the sound of an automatic rifle in the distance spooked the horses, causing them to run. The horses would not approach the rescuers afterward.
Dumas was able to capture one filly, now named Diamond, who is believed to be the daughter of previously rescued 15-year-old pregnant mare, Hope. Hope and her colt, Knox, were rescued on Jan. 6. Diamond was initially scared, but calmed down when she was reunited with Hope and Knox.
The horses were rescued from a herd where at least 20 horses were shot and killed at a strip mine site in December. The dead horses were found along U.S. 23 near the Pike-Floyd County line and officials say the horses appear to have been hunted. Police are still looking for suspects, but the person responsible could face animal cruelty charges at a minimum.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.
