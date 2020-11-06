LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents rolled in one by one to Moore High School on Friday to get a COVID-19 and antibody test, hoping to help provide a clear picture of the virus in the Louisville community.
Rachel Keith, an assistant professor at the U of L School of Medicine, is a leader on the study and has been a key role in examining the data found from the first two waves of the project.
"We are trying to make sure that we bring in all different types of people: young, old, males, females, all the different races and ethnicities," she said.
Researchers have been able to look at trends through the two rounds of testing that have already been completed.
"Western Jefferson County had a little bit higher rates than other areas of the community," Keith said. "I know there have been a lot of organizations that have been able to mobilize resources for testing and to encourage testing and to do things in those areas."
Friday marked the first day of testing for COVID-19 and antibodies in the study's third wave.
This time, U of L is seeking 4,000 people to participate. Researchers are asking 2,000 community members to volunteer for the testing and have sent out 2,000 letters in the mail to specific areas requesting them to participate.
"It gives us the most accurate representation of what's really happening in our community with COVID-19," Keith said.
The idea is to test people of all demographics, not just those who are sick.
"It'll be really informative to see what's happening now and how it's changed," Keith said.
It's a simple process that takes only a few minutes. It consists of a quick COVID-19 antigen test and is followed by a finger prick to test for antibodies.
Researchers are hopeful those in the community will participate at one of the 10 locations across Louisville so that it can help guide future decision making in the city.
"It'll affect policies, how we open or close things in the future," Keith said. "It'll affect how we deal not only with the lingering effects of this pandemic but future pandemics."
To learn more about the project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.