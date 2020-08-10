LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carrie Eldridge never got the chance to say goodbye to her best friend, her son and her "angel."
Monday afternoon, sitting in a worn chair in friend's front yard under a warm son, she pointed out that son, Larry Eldridge, on a homemade t-shirt. On it are the title "My Angels" in bold letters and an image of Eldridge and his late grandmother, who are both smiling.
"His smile — he had the prettiest smile in the world," said the tearful mother, who then grasped onto the silver chain around her neck. "The only thing I have left is this necklace that they brought me that he had around his neck."
Saturday afternoon, her phone rang.
"It's the worst phone call you can ever get," she recounted. "The worst. I mean, I just lost it. It's been my worst fear."
Eldridge said the door of her son’s Smoketown home, on South Hancock Street, was kicked in by an intruder, and her son was gunned down at almost point blank.
"He got within maybe a foot, if that much, away from my son and put the gun right in front of him and shot him right in his heart," said Eldridge.
But, even worse, she said, the man who pulled the trigger, who she says is still on the run, traumatized her son’s wife and children, who were also in the home. Eldridge said the intruder killed her son in front of the wife and children after he terrorized them.
"My 1-year-old granddaughter had a gun, literally, put to her head. My pregnant daughter-in-law — seven months pregnant — (had a gun) put to her head and her mother's head," she said.
The tearful, numb, angry mother agreed to share those painful details as a way to remember her son but also to make a plea.
"If I can say anything to get through to any of you younger people that's doing this and out here killing each other and killing other people, please stop," she said.
As Louisville experiences a violent spike that’s rivaling previous violent years, Eldridge hopes the mayor and others rise to the occasion.
"We need to come up with something to stop this violence and get these guns off these streets," she said.
Eldridge hopes for change before more mothers get the call she got and feel the same pain.
"This has got to stop," she said. "It's terrible."
Regarding the recent spike in violence, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police released this statement:
"Violence continues to be a challenge for our community. With today’s two early morning homicides, we have reached 93 for the year, surpassing our total for all of last year. LMPD continues to work internally and with partners on our violence prevention strategies, but as we have said many times, we cannot arrest our way out of this and it will take more than law enforcement to address it. There is, certainly, a lack of trust between police and some of those they serve right now, which results in less information sharing from victims and witnesses. But we absolutely need that help to address this spike in violence, and we must find a way to work together."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.