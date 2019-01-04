LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country star Thomas Rhett is coming to Louisville.
Rhett will bring his "Very Hot Summer" tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Thomas Rhett has three albums: "It Goes Like This", "Tangled Up", and "Life Changes".
He is known for hit songs "Die A Happy Man," "Star of the Show", and "When You Look Like That".
Rhett will be joined by Russell Dickerson and his father Rhett Akins.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center's box office and all Ticketmaster outlets.
