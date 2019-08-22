LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The battle of over Churchill Down's proposal to close part of South Fourth Street is heating up.
Louisville's Land Development and Transportation Committee heard from the racetrack and neighbors opposing the project Thursday.
In April, Churchill Downs announced plans to build an $8 million equine medical center near the backside. To create enough space for the project, the racetrack proposed a permanent road closure, which affects South Fourth Street between the intersection with Oakdale Avenue to the area just beyond the backside entrance at Winn Avenue.
Churchill Downs representatives said Thursday that the track is trying to work with its neighbors and held a meeting to discuss the project with the people it most affects.
"Several people spoke out for and against the project," said Ryan Jordan, general manager of Churchill Downs. "We have attempted to incorporate most of the feedback we could."
Some neighbors who spoke to the committee Thursday still believe the racetrack doesn't have the community's best interests in mind. They said the road closure will create heavier traffic on Winn Avenue and alleys not equipped for the increased usage, which hurts the area's walkability, bikeability and general safety.
"There are many opportunities for Churchill Downs to be a good and responsible neighbor," said Toni Banks, a member of the We Love Taylor Boulevard community group. "Instead, they are using their power to take more and more from this community without giving anything back."
The committee had the option of waiving a public hearing but decided against it, instead scheduling a hearing for Thursday, Oct. 3. For neighbors opposing the closure, that decision was a major victory.
"It was definitely a win," Banks said. "So many of our neighbors just don't believe that going against Churchill Downs will do anything, and we were able to get a public hearing. I bet if we didn't show up, it would have just been waived.
"I would feel like we weren't being heard if we didn't get that public hearing."
Churchill Downs declined to comment after Thursday's meeting. The equine medical center is scheduled to be finished by March 2020.
