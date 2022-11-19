LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank.
The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle of Pappy Van Winkle. Bids on some items and experiences are near $20,000.
If bourbon isn't your thing, you can still make a general donation too.
To see the full list of the items, click here. It runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.
