LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brisk fall temperatures didn't stop thousands of people from racing for the cure.
There was a big crowd Saturday morning at the annual Susan G. Komen Louisville Race for the Cure, which was held at Cardinal Stadium.
The day started with a survivor breakfast and a Parade of Hope to honor survivors before the 5K race and 1-mile walk. Many of the participants were bundled up to handle the weather.
It's an emotional day for breast cancer survivors and their families.
"This year is very emotional, my mom just passed away in August. She was a two-year survivor, so it made it a little rougher this year but I still came to support her, myself and everybody else," 12-year breast cancer survivor Peggy Mattingly said.
The goal was to raise $200,000 during this year's race in Louisville to provide support services and fund cancer research to help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50%.
The majority of the funds raised in Louisville will stay in the community to help fund local programs that offer education, cancer screening sand treatment.
At last check, this year's race had met about half of the total fundraising goal.
