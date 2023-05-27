The annual music festival celebrating The Beatles goes through Monday as dozens of musicians and bands perform throughout the five-day event in southern Indiana. There is on-site food and beverage vendors, retail and craft booths, interactive art and a kids' area.
Images of Abbey Road on the River in Jeffersonville, Indiana on May 27, 2023.
Sisters June Calk and Debbie Bryant traveled from Lexington for the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival at Big Four Station Park.
"This is the best location, it's so spread out," Calk said. "The night before we get our schedule out and know exactly who we want to see, exactly where to put our chairs."
"We try new bands too, we always like to see the new bands coming in," Bryant said. "This year there are more vendors."
BritBeat wrapped up two days of performances on Saturday afternoon. The Rigbys, a Beatles cover band from Louisville that has performed at the music festival since 2005, also played on Saturday. To see the complete lineup, click here.
"If you're a Beatles fan, it's 2023 and you can still hear Beatles' music all day long," Bryant said.
Abbey Road on the River first debuted in Cleveland in 2002, and then moved to Louisville in 2005. The musical festival moved to Jeffersonville in 2017.
"It was advertised well in Louisville, we are originally from Louisville," Bryant said. "We've loved it since they've moved it over here, Indiana has done a great job."
The festival typically draws more than 20,000 music fans.
One-day general admission tickets cost $40. To purchase tickets, click here.
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.