LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The week leading up to the Kentucky Derby is a busy time for officials with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Hundreds of private jets will descend this week on both the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Bowman Field.
To welcome Derby guests Wednesday though Friday, there will be different forms of entertainment at the airport.
Last year, more 11,000 travelers traveled through the security checkpoint Sunday, according to the TSA. That is nearly double the usual number of departing passengers.
Airport officials say this "Departure Sunday" will likely be the busiest day ever in the history of the airport. 14,000 passengers are scheduled to depart that day.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is also hoping its new nonstop flight to and from Los Angeles brings in more guests from the west coast.
