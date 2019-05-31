LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lugging your trash can up and down the driveway is a chore, but putting your can away might save it from being stolen.
Oddly enough, thousands of garbage cans are stolen off Metro Louisville streets each year. More than 3,000 cans have disappeared this year, and the number continues to rise.
"No matter where you go, every solid waste industry or solid waste provider has to deal with stolen carts," said Keith Hackett with Metro Public Works.
Metro Public Works enforcement crews recently found 50 stolen cans stashed in an alley behind South Preston Street.
"We have a cart crew that will at least try to find it before we replace it, and that's kind of our system," Hackett said.
The rash of thefts comes as Metro Public Works desperately looks for ways to cut in the midst of the city's budget crisis. The department faces more than $1 million in cuts and might have to offset that with cutbacks, like only picking up recycling every other week. So these stolen cans are racking up some big costs.
"It does cost," Hackett said. "It costs time, and it costs money."
When a stolen can can't be found, it costs about $54 to replace it. The city has spent a whopping $180,000 doing that this fiscal year alone.
Right now, Metro Public Works is waiting for a new can shipment, which means some people could be waiting for a place to put their garbage. The new cans are out of stock until July.
"When a citizen comes out and don't have nowhere to put their garbage, there's where the cost is in citizen satisfaction," Hackett said.
Reporting a stolen can right away can help track it down, since each can has a serial number that matches an address. There are other ways for the community to help with the issue.
"They key thing for all citizens is to take the time and to take their cart, put it back on their property as soon as they can when they come home," Hackett said.
The easiest way to report a stolen garbage is to call Metro 311. There's also an online form you can fill out.
