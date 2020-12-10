LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than eight months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet said nearly 85,000 unresolved unemployment claims remain.
Louisville father Brad Blackburn is one of those waiting for his checks.
"Gone through my safety net of money," Blackburn said. "Haven't made bill payments. Behind on my rent. Got an eviction notice."
Those are words he never thought would come out of his mouth.
"Been in sales all my life," he said. "Always been pretty successful at it."
Blackburn said he was at the top of his game even when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
"I was the one who handed out money to people who needed it," he said.
Then, the father of a 10-year-old girl found himself on the other side. Like so many people this year, he lost his job and filed for unemployment at the beginning of November.
"I've been awarded the money, but no money's came my way," Blackburn said.
He said he is persistent and makes multiple calls a day but cannot get through to anyone. So he packed a bag of clothes Wednesday and food and headed to Frankfort. Blackburn said after having no luck at the unemployment office, he went to the Governor's Mansion.
"If I had to sit there until they went home, I was staying there," Blackburn said. "I was ready to do what it took to get the attention of somebody."
Blackburn said someone eventually came out to hear his story and get his information. As of Thursday, he still had not heard anything.
So far, the state said it has paid out more than $5 billion to more than 1 million Kentuckians.
Kentucky hired Ernst & Young over the summer to help resolve claims faster. The Labor Cabinet said the accounting firm processed around 61,000 claims during the initial contract, and the state chose to renew the contract through the rest of the year. Ernst and Young was initially paid $7.4 million and paid an additional $9.5 million for contract renewals.
"It has been a real challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Beshear said the ongoing unemployment issues stem from old equipment, staff cuts over the years, an overwhelming amount of claims and a confusing federal unemployment system.
"We're working really hard, and we know people out there need help and you need it now," Beshear said.
"From a broad over scope, it sounds like noise," Blackburn said in response to Beshear's explanation. "I want the governor to know what it's like to not have food on his table. I want the governor to know what it's like not to be able to provide Christmas for his kids."
In an email, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet said in part:
"No one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the unemployment benefits for which they qualify."
Nearly every day, struggling Kentuckians still waiting on their unemployment relief call and email the WDRB newsroom. These are latest numbers, as of Thursday:
- March claims – 588
- April claims – 10,051
- May claims – 10,228
- June claims – 11,651
- July claims – 13,580
- August claims – 12,927
- September claims – 11,821
- October claims – 14,086
The state's labor cabinet said more than 25,000 of those claims are waiting claimant action.
