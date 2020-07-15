LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is breaking records with the number of free meals the district is serving each week.
During past summers, its summer feeding program would hand out, on average, 3,000 meals each day, topping out at about 5,000 one time. Right now, the district is handing out at least 16,000 breakfast and lunch meals, three days a week. At its busiest point in late-April and early-May, the district distributed upwards of 20,000 each day.
“Our goal is to reach as many families and children as possible,” said Julia Bauscher, JCPS’s executive administrator of nutrition services. “We want them to know we’ll be here for as long as needed.”
A waiver was granted so that students do not need to be present in the car with parents in order to receive the meals. Bauscher said staff members might ask parents where each child goes to school, but no one will be checking any identification or asking for any proof.
“There’s a lot of need out there, a need that I expect will unfortunately continue until we get through this pandemic," Bauscher said. "And we don’t want to make it any harder for families to support their children.”
To find a feeding site close to you, click here. Those locations will be handing out free meals through the summer or until in-classroom instruction begins again.
There are more options for Kentucky families with students to find nutritional support. The application deadline for Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) was extended through the end of August to give families more time to take advantage of the funding available.
“So children are eating most of their meals at home now,” Bauscher said. “If they were in school, they would’ve had two meals a day provided at school. So that increases the family’s grocery bill. What it (P-EBT) does is provide a daily amount for each child that would cover all of the days that we were out of school this spring.”
According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, at least 516,000 children have successfully signed up. However, at least 140,000 students eligible for this help still haven't applied. Bauscher and state leaders encourage all families to go to the Benefind website to apply.
“All students who are considered ‘free’ in our program are eligible for that benefit," Bauscher said. "So there are lots of students in this district that are eligible."
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services provided the following tips for parents applying for P-EBT benefits:
- For children who attended preschool this past school year, please be aware that your child's school must participate in the NSLP National School Lunch Program to be eligible. If you're not sure whether the school participates, give them a call.
- Have your student's 10-digit student ID number handy. If you don't have this, call the school and ask for the number.
- The entire benefit isn't applied to the EBT card at one time. When you get the card, March and April benefits are loaded. Benefits for May will be added about three weeks after approval.
- Apply at www.benefind.ky.gov. If you have questions, go to the frequently asked questions page. Visit www.chfs.ky.gov and type "PEBT" in the search field. Or, email PEBT.info@ky.gov.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.