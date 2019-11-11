LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Louisville Ford workers will vote on a new four-year labor contract this week.
In a message to UAW members at Ford, International Union UAW President Gary Jones said the key areas of focus throughout the negotiation process were “a clear pathway for temporary workers to permanent status, shortening the in-progression period, maintaining our current health care benefits and cost, and increasing our share of profits.”
Some local union members are happy with the outcome, but others have concerns about the possible four-year deal.
“Our biggest issue is equality,” said Michael Parsell, an employee at the Kentucky Truck Plant.
Parsell wants everyone who works on the line at Ford to earn the same pay.
“There is no way we should be subjected to tiers. I think we got it this time," Parsell said. “I am very, very pleased."
Parsell calls it “a roundabout” way, but according to a memo to employees, all seniority full-time production workers hired prior to the effective date of the 2019 contract are eligible to reach the top wage rate by the end of the four-year agreement.
All manufacturing members who are not yet at top rate will be paid in accordance to a wage schedule. Eligible temporary workers will be converted to seniority full-time status in the calendar years 2020 and 2021.
“There's a little bit of something for everyone with the exception of the retirees,” said Shawn MacIntyre, an employee at the Kentucky Truck Plant.
MacIntyre said he wants to see Ford retirees keep their annual bonuses.
“I'm not happy to the fact that they took that away from them,” he said.
As part of this deal, Ford will invest $1 billion in Kentucky Truck Plant for the new Super Duty, Expedition and Navigator. The company will also invest $100 million in the Louisville Assembly Plant for the Escape and Corsair.
“I think there can be more improvements,” said Tyler Fountain, an employee of the Kentucky Truck Plant.
Members of UAW Local 862 will vote at their respective union hall this week from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 7:30 p.m. Friday. UAW officials will release the total from the vote Friday night.
