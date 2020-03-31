LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro government and several other partners have teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to seniors every week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors living in Jefferson County over the age of 60 are eligible to pick up meals Monday through Friday. Proof of age is required upon pickup.
"We have people who very openly and honestly tell us that without having these five meals every week they would not be eating," said Sara Teeters with the Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens.
Seniors can pick the meals up inside their cars from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Mondays: St. Stephen Church (1018 S. 15th St., 40210)
- Tuesdays: Beechmont Community Center (205 Wellington Avenue, 40214)
- Wednesdays: Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272) and East Government Center (200 Juneau Drive, 40243)
- Thursdays: Slaughter Elementary School (3805 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, 40219)
- Fridays: Arthur S. Kling Center (219 W. Ormsby Avenue, 40203)
Meals are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each senior is limited to one box per week. One box contains five frozen meals.
