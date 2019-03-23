LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday is the Papa John's 10 Miler, which is the third and final race in the Triple Crown of Running series.
This year's race is the 19th annual 10 Miler, and thousands of runners are expected to come out.
The starts on Third Street near Churchill Downs, continues down Southern Parkway before going through Iroquois Park, and finishes at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.
For the first time in the history of the 10 Miler, runners will finish on the field of Cardinal Stadium at the 40 yard line.
The male and female winners from the Anthem 5k and the Rodes City 10k, Edwin Kibichiy and Flannery Musk, hope to bring home the Triple Crown with a win Saturday.
All of the money raised from the three races goes toward Crusade for Children.
Since 2002, the race series has donated over $1 million to the cause.
You can find a map of road closures here:
