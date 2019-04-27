LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon is in the books.
Thousands of runners had great weather Saturday morning as they hit the streets to kick off Derby week.
Some completed the full marathon, while others finished the mini and teams tackled a relay marathon race.
The course takes runners from downtown and through the city, passing through iconic locations like Churchill Downs.
Ben Price, from Louisville, won the men's marathon while Adrienne Zwijacz of Florida won the women's.
It was Zwijacz's first ever marathon.
"It was the most amazing feeling in the world to finish first in my first marathon," she said.
It was Price's first full KDF marathon.
"It was a little hot outside but I was glad to see the finish line," he said. "Couldn't believe that I was in first place."
More than 12,000 people participated in the races this year.
