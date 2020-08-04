LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 30,000 students at the University of Kentucky will be tested for COVID-19 as the school looks to start in-person classes in two weeks.
More than 1,700 students were pre-registered Tuesday for either walk-up or drive-up testing at five locations throughout campus. More than 1,800 were tested Monday.
“They sent me a message ... saying I need to register to get tested,” sophomore Imylah Israel said. “It was just pretty easy. I just came out here, got my testing done. Took me less than 15 seconds honestly and just out.”
UK teamed up with the Fayette County Health Department and testing provider Wild Health. Results are expected back in 24-48 hours.
Fifteen contact tracers and advisors will then email the students their results if negative and call them if positive.
“We’ll continue to communicate to campus around what those additional testing needs and expectations will be in the future,” UK Health Corps. Project Manager Lance Poston said.
After the tests, the students were given a wellness packet, which includes masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer.
They will have to take their temperature and record it on an app every day.
Each classroom will have seats spaced 6 feet apart, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Although many students are coming in from Gov. Andy Beshear's list of travel advisory states, they will not be required to isolate unless a test comes back positive.
“We are creating that standard baseline so that we have clear community knowledge and expectations,” Poston said.
Testing will continue until Aug. 22. The first day of class is Aug. 17.
