LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Some local kids may have to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital, but they are getting lots of love.
On Friday, the staff at Norton Children's Hospital delivered Valentine's Day cards from the community to patients, such as Nyssa Metcalfe of Corydon, Indiana.
The hospital set up a website for people to create Valentine's Day cards. They had the option to choose from several designs.
Norton had hoped for about 600 valentines, but were able to deliver more than 30,000.
"Anything that brightens their day and can take their mind off of some of the things that they're going through," said Emmett Ramser of Norton Children's Hospital. "It's a very, very vulnerable time for a lot of patients and their families, so this, along with the work that our child life specialists do every day to help, it's a distraction at times for these children."
Every patient at the hospital received at least 15 valentines.
