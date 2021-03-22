LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers at Louisville's vaccination site at Broadbent Arena play a vital role when it comes to making sure everything runs smoothly.
On Monday, "LouVax" marked a major milestone: more than 56,000 hours of service from nearly 7,000 volunteers since the COVID-19 vaccines arrived.
"LouVax is very dependent on volunteer labor, and we have had an incredible outpouring of support from our community," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness during a the city's weekly briefing.
A constant flow of traffic makes its way through the LouVax site as people direct traffic, fill vials and give shots. One of the volunteers, Nancy Matyunas, worked Monday preparing the Pfizer vaccine to be given out.
"As soon as I heard the opportunity was available, I jumped on it because I felt it was really important for someone with my skills to come out and help," said Matyunas, who has served 160 hours.
The retired pharmacist had been out of the workforce for two years when she decided to give her time.
"I was out here the first day and was actually directing traffic and said, 'I'm a pharmacist do you need me?'" she said. "And they were like 'Yes yes yes!'"
While the free labor is priceless, Hartlage said it does come with savings that now exceed $1.5 million.
Those who serve 40 hours are eligible to get the vaccine, regardless of which tier they fall in. Organizers feared volunteers would drop off once more people became eligible for the shot, but so far, they still have people signing up.
"We do still have a number of younger folks out there who are not yet eligible through other means who are coming to volunteer because of that purpose," Hartlage said. "But we're also happy to see some of our faces from earlier in the effort."
People 50 and older in Phase 1C can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. So far, Jefferson County has distributed 342,123 doses.
To sign up to volunteer, click here.
