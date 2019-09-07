LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Tens of thousands of people got their fill of art and vendors at two area festivals – both of which were abruptly cancelled last year due to storms.
"The weather was definitely a huge factor. It can really make or break your show," said Beth Komara, who was selling her herbal-based products at the Big Four Arts Festival on Saturday. "Last year, we actually did fairly well for getting completely rained out, so we decided to try again this year."
Komara believes 2018's success was due to the rain forcing people to take cover under the vendors' tents. This year, she's seen more people but less purchases.
"I think they are just out enjoying the weather," she said.
In 2018, storms cancelled the first day of the two-day Big Four Arts Festival. Many of the vendors still set up for the final day, but some tents were destroyed by the storms, and the lawn was extremely soggy.
That wasn't a concern this year, however, with nearly picture-perfect weather for the 400 vendors that set up shop at the Big Four Bridge.
Komara, who drove six hours from Ohio, said festivals getting rained out like last year can be detrimental to mom-and-pop vendors that pay for lodging, transportation and festival staffing.
Across town at the Highlands Festival, which was also smacked by last year's weather, event producers expected nearly 40,000 people to pack Baxter Avenue throughout the day.
"Even if it is hot, people come out because they want to have fun and support their local restaurants and their local artists," said Kim Steinke, who has been selling her art at the festival for six years. "To have it change this year and have absolutely perfect weather sandwiched between 90-degree weeks is just the best thing ever."
The Big Four Arts Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
