LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 people gathered at Waterfront Park on Saturday morning for the Steps to Independence Walk and 5K supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Down Syndrome of Louisville provides various support services to those with Down syndrome and helps promote independence. The walk is something the staff and clients look forward to
"I just love seeing everybody walking around and smiling and with their families," Katie Zurkuhlen with Down Syndrome of Louisville said. "The walk can be very emotional, because everybody you know is just celebrating their family and celebrating that extra chromosome, and it's just really great."
The 2019 Steps to Independence Walk and 5K was hosted by WDRB News' own Keith Kaiser.
