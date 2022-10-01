LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning.
Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many.
"It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the world's biggest Down Syndrome support organization, which is actually amazing that it's here in Louisville, Kentucky," Jason Brown, with Fern Creek Fit Body Boot Camp, said.
The money raised from the event helps fund services ranging from prenatal to end-of-life care. The organization needs $1 million a year to provide for these services, according to officials.
More than $232,000 was raised during this year's walk.
"The more we grow and the more community we get involved in this event, it just makes it that much more special," DSL Executive Director Julie Torzewski said.
Down Syndrome of Louisville has more than 1,200 members across 26 counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana. To learn more about the nonprofit organization, click here.
