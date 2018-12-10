LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a thousand people braved the could morning hours for some bourbon and whiskey.
The crowd gathered at Total Wine and More at the Paddock Shops Saturday morning. Some got there as early as 4 a.m. for a chance to snag a lottery ticket to buy some rare bottles of bourbon or whiskey from various brands.
The store only gave out tickets to the first 1,000 people there, starting at 6 a.m. People in line said hundreds of others were turned away. Tickets were drawn at random to match the number of bottles available for purchase. Those with winning tickets were allowed to make a purchase from a selection of remaining bottles, once their ticket had been verified.
"It's so popular now that you have to do these lotteries and hang out and hope that your number gets called. You can't just go buy this off the shelf," said Patrick Spradling, who waited in line for the lottery.
Spradling was a winner and walked away with one of those bottles. They were sold for retail prices, but choices included some very old and rare bourbons, some aged for decades.
