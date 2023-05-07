IMAGES | Severe thunderstorm moves through Kentuckiana on Sunday morning
Storm damage in southern Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Anderson)
Storm damage in Louisville on May 7, 2023.
Storm damage in southern Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Anderson)
Storm damage in southern Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Anderson)
Storm damage in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Edie Sanders)
Storm damage in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Edie Sanders)
Storm damage at McDonnell Drive on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Anderson)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laurie Streib)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Candy Gold)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana on May 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Candy Gold)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana near Grantline Road. (Photo courtesy of New Albany, Indiana)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana near Grantline Road. (Photo courtesy of New Albany, Indiana)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana near Grantline Road. (Photo courtesy of New Albany, Indiana)
Storm damage in New Albany, Indiana near Grantline Road. (Photo courtesy of New Albany, Indiana)
As of 10 a.m., LG&E estimated 7,432 customers were without power around Louisville. Duke Energy reported around 1,000 people were without power in southern Indiana, primarily near Grant Line Road in New Albany.