Storm damage in Louisville on May 7, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through the Louisville area on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:07 a.m. in Louisville.

IMAGES | Severe thunderstorm moves through Kentuckiana on Sunday morning

As of 10 a.m., LG&E estimated 7,432 customers were without power around Louisville. Duke Energy reported around 1,000 people were without power in southern Indiana, primarily near Grant Line Road in New Albany.

The City of New Albany posted that the area of Grantline Road near Indiana University Southeast is shut down, along with the Interstate 265 interchange and Klerner Lane.

There are reports of downed power lines and trees throughout the area. People are to stay away from downed wires. 

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags