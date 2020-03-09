LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested after meth was found hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Bullitt County.
Kentucky State Police troopers pulled over a vehicle around 2:15 p.m. Monday on Interstate 65 North at the 108-mile marker. Troopers found six pounds of hidden meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle, according to KSP.
Driver Bobby Lee Casey, 30, of Kalamazoo, Missiouri, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. The passengers in the vehicle, Tori Freeman, 24, and Stacy Williams, 19, were also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
All three were booked into the Bullitt County Jail. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Trooper Ethan Whitlock.
