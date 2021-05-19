LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is in custody after two juveniles robbed an AT&T store in Frankfort, then led police on a chase through three Kentucky counties, ending in Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood.
Frankfort Police say it started Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m. at the AT&T store near the interchange between U.S. 60 and I-64.
Police say two juveniles came into the store posing as legitimate customers, before pulling guns and demanding cell phones. They grabbed 20-30 cell phones, before jumping into a maroon Ford Explorer and driving away.
Police say they spotted the vehicle, which had been stolen from a Louisville car dealership, on I-64. Officers tried to stop them, but the driver refused to pull over, according to a news release. Instead, the driver led officers on a chase through Franklin, Shelby and Jefferson Counties.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the chase ended in Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood, on Clear Meadow Trace, where the people inside the vehicle tried to run away on foot.
Frankfort police ay investigators were able to track the suspects using the GPS systems on the stolen phones.
One juvenile was arrested, according to Frankfort police. The juvenile was taken to Franklin County and charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Frankfort Police Department. That suspect may face additional charges.
A second suspect is still on the loose, and the gun used in the crime has not been recovered.
None of the suspects have been identified by police at this time. Juvenile court records are sealed.
Police believe they have recovered most of the stolen phones.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.