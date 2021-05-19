LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people are in custody after two juveniles robbed an AT&T store in Frankfort, then led police on a chase through three Kentucky counties, ending in Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood.
Frankfort Police say it started Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m. at the AT&T store near the interchange between U.S. 60 and I-64.
Police say two juveniles came into the store posing as legitimate customers, before pulling guns and demanding cell phones. They grabbed 20-30 cell phones, before jumping into a maroon Ford Explorer and driving away.
Police say they spotted the vehicle, which had been stolen from a Louisville car dealership, on I-64. Officers tried to stop them, but the driver refused to pull over, according to a news release. Instead, the driver led officers on a chase through Franklin, Shelby and Jefferson Counties.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the chase ended in Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood, on Glenlake Way, where the people inside the vehicle tried to run away on foot.
Mitchell says one man was arrested, as well as one juvenile. A third suspect is still on the loose.
The juvenile will be charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Frankfort Police Department. That suspect may face additional charges.
None of the suspects have been identified by police at this time. Juvenile court records are sealed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.