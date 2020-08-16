LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are dead after a car crashed into Lake Monroe in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday night.
According to Fox 59, officers with the Department of Natural Resources got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday saying there was a car in the water at Lake Monroe. Officers say the car went into the water at the Paynetown boat ramp. Three people were found dead including two adults and one juvenile.
An autopsy is still pending, but officials believe all three victims died from drowning, according to Fox 59. The victims' identities have not yet been released.
