LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are dead after a car crashed into Lake Monroe in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday night.
According to Fox 59, officers with the Department of Natural Resources got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday saying there was a car in the water at Lake Monroe. Witnesses say the car drove into the water at the Paynetown boat ramp. The driver called for help and attempted to get out of the car. The witnesses were unable to rescue the people in the car before the car became submerges. The Monroe County Dive Team responded and were able to remove an adult male and female, as well as a male child from the vehicle. The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital, but died upon arrival.
An autopsy is still pending, but officials believe all three victims died from drowning, according to Fox 59. The victims' identities have not yet been released.
