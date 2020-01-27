LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Dog Night is bringing five decades worth of music to the Iroquois Amphitheater on June 4, 2020.
Three Dog Night is known for hits like "Mama Told Me", "Black and White" and "Joy To The World." The popular band is celebrating five decades of music including three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10 hits, and 12-straight Certified Gold LPs.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. on the Iroquois Amphitheater website.
