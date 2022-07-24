LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat crash on Taylorsville Lake.
A post on the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District's Facebook page says a boat crashed into a bank just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Once firefighters were able to find the three people, they were taken to the Settlers Trace Boat ramp. Two people were flown to a hospital. The other was taken by ambulance.
Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District thanked KSP Post 12 for being able to locate the three people quickly after giving them a map of where the boaters were at.
