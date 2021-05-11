LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Three people were shot late Monday night at Louisville hotel.
The shooting happened around midnight Monday on Red Roof Inn Place off Bishop Lane.
LMPD says a man and a woman were shot. The man is in critical condition. The woman is expected to survive.
A third victim showed up at Jewish Hospital a short time later suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.
Police say they are still looking for a suspect.
No one has been arrested. If you have any information about these shootings call 574-LMPD.
