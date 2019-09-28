BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a hot Saturday afternoon, Chris Hulsey took one final ride in an ambulance. He spent countless shifts inside an emergency vehicle, but, this time, the ride was different.
Quiet pallbearers draped an American flag over Hulsey's casket before carefully placing it in the back of the familiar ambulance. A much larger American flag, tethered between two ladder trucks, danced in the warm breeze overhead.
Moments before, Meade County dispatch radioed for Hulsey one final time. The somber call echoed from radios clipped to the shoulders of about 100 uniformed men and women from all corners of the state who stood in neat rows beside Hulsey's casket.
"This is the final call for Meade County Sheriff's Unit 977 — Deputy Christopher Hulsey," the dispatcher said, as some of the deputies and paramedics dabbed tears from the corners of their eyes. "He has gone home. May he rest in peace."
Hulsey was remembered as top-notch public servant during a Saturday funeral ceremony at Meade County High School. His obituary called him a "public safety schizophrenic," because he had served as a deputy at the Meade County Sheriff's Office, as a proud paramedic with Meade County EMS and as an assistant chief with the Meade County Fire Department. He also served as a councilman in Brandenburg, Kentucky, and a public servant at departments in neighboring counties.
"Chris never sought the glory or the honor. He was perfectly content being in the background and making his partner look good," said Rick Early, Hulsey's EMS partner during a stint in Hardin County. "We need more people like Chris today."
"I can tell you, knowing Chris for as long as I did, Chris wasn't just a coworker to me," added Meade County Chief Deputy Ray Whited. "Chris was my brother."
Hulsey died in the line of duty on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Meade County Sheriff's Office said Hulsey died after having a heart attack following a fight with a suspect, 48-year-old Terry Gonterman, who has since been charged for Hulsey's death. Gonterman has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges.
"I apologize, because he was on my watch," Sheriff Phillip Wimpee said, while trying hard to keep from crying. Wimpee described Hulsey as a man who went out of his way to help his community.
"It's not how you die that makes you a hero. It's how you live," he said. "Chris lived that hero life."
Now, Wimpee said it's the community's turn to take care of the family members Hulsey left behind. Some are family by blood, including his four sons, and others are young men Hulsey mentored.
"These are our boys," the sheriff said, referring to the four young men behind him. "We all got to support together as a family and take care of these boys and their family."
