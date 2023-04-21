LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown parking lots have transformed into campgrounds in anticipation of Thunder Over Louisville.
RVs and campers started parking by the Waterfront area earlier this week, and there are families from across the country.
"I have my family here from Minnesota," Rod Friedrichs, who lives in southern Indiana, said. "That's my nephew Matt, my brother-in-law Bob, and my sister's in there taking a nap."
Many campers in the lot brought a substantial beer supply, while Ellen Appleton Adkins and her husband arrived from the Nashville area with even more.
"Everything from popcorn to video games," Adkins said. "We've got the bar so people can come and enjoy, sit down and have some food, some drinks."
Luke Titus was born in 2011, and has been coming to Thunder every year since he was 10 months old.
"It's like a tradition coming here every year," Titus said. "So gotta keep it going."
Shirley Moye and her husband, Ray, have been coming to Thunder for the past few years, but get to share it this time with their granddaughter.
"Definitely, definitely excited to share it with her because this is her first experience," Moye said. "So we want her to experience what we've already experienced."
Whether their favorite aspect is the fireworks, family atmosphere, or the air show, everyone is ready to celebrate.
"We want to continue loving Louisville, and living in Louisville, and enjoying Louisville," Pepe Satran said.
"Because it's a great community, it's good people, and it's a great event that we're all super proud to be a part of," Adkins said.
