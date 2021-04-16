LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite all the changes, this weekend's Thunder Over Louisville is expected to still be a blast. But the annual show will not produce the usual fireworks in some places.
In addition to the fireworks and air show, Thunder Over Louisville typically produces an economic boom for a lot of local businesses. However, without the large crowds, the usual boost is already a bust.
"Every year, during Thunder, we always do our ThunderBlast Celebration," said Ben Goldenberg, senior manager of marketing and communications at the Kentucky Science Center.
The Science Center's annual ThunderBlast attracts hundreds of people to the family-friendly, outdoor event.
"About 25,000 people come out annually for that," Goldenberg said.
Instead of hosting the annual Thunder party, the Science Center is preparing for a much smaller Loose Parts Playground.
"We will still do a lot of hands-on activities but just scaled down significantly from what we have done with ThunderBlast in the past," Goldenberg said.
This year's Thunder will still light up the skies over Louisville and include an upbeat soundtrack featuring hometown artists like Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow James Lindsey and Gospel Great Jason Clayborn.
"It's our most impactful time of the year," said Cleo Battle, chief operating officer of Louisville Tourism.
Battle said, because of the pandemic, restaurants, bars, vendors and businesses will miss the annual economic pop Thunder usually generates.
"There's not going to be that type of impact in the market this year," he said.
But with multiple vaccines on the market and more than 1 million Kentuckians fully inoculated, Battle believes better days are ahead.
"We're going to start to see more events in the community, and all we can do as Louisvillians is be patient," Battle said. "Business will start to come back."
Goldenberg said losing one of the Science Center's biggest events hasn't cut services.
"We do a lot of outreach programs and things like that, which do not cost any money," he said. "So big events like this help underwrite some of those other events that don't have a cost."
Officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival hope the traditional Thunder Over Louisville and economic impact will return next year.
