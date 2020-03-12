JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio announces school will be closed for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With school closings, event cancellations and new virus infections, Thursday has been a busy news day. Here are the top 10 stories of today (so far,) and tune in to WDRB News at 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags