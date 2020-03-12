LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With school closings, event cancellations and new virus infections, Thursday has been a busy news day. Here are the top 10 stories of today (so far,) and tune in to WDRB News at 10 for the latest.
- Jefferson County Public Schools and Louisville's catholic schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.
- JCPS will open 43 sites for families to pick up lunches during the closure.
- Click here for a list of actions taken by Kentuckiana schools and universities.
- Click here for a list of church and business closings and event cancellations.
- Louisville-based Humana Inc. told employees Thursday that one of its workers based at the Waterside building in downtown Louisville had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.
- The men's and women's NCAA Tournaments have been canceled.
- The escalating coronavirus emergency sent the stock market Thursday into its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street’s big gains since President Donald Trump took office.
- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is prohibiting non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people and said schools should plan now for broader closures.
- Two tornado warnings were issued for our area.
- The Kentucky Derby Festival has postponed all events through April 5.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.