LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning.
MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor unit. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 7:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are looking into the cause.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.