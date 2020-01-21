LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Breeders' Cup officials announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale for one of horse racing's most prestigious events in early March.
The 2020 Breeders' Cup World Championship will be held at Keeneland for the second time ever on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. It was first held at the Lexington race course in 2015.
Horse racing fans are encouraged to click here to look at seating options and pricing before tickets go on sale. No tickets will be sold the day of the events.
Single day tickets range from $40 to $440 on Friday, and $60 to $590 on Saturday. Two-day packages can also be purchased, which range from $325 to $1,780.
Tickets will go on sale online at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9.
Keeneland and Breeders' Cup have invested over $10.5 million to upgrade the facilities, including expanded luxury seating areas and hospitality offerings, in advance of the 37th annual Breeders' Cup.
