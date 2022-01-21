LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are on sale for this year's annual "Thunder at Slugger" Louisville Bats game on April 23.
According to a news release, prices for individual tickets start at $29 and provide access to the Bats baseball game at 2:05 p.m., the airshow beginning at 3 p.m., a live, post-game concert at Louisville Slugger Field and seating in the ballpark for the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.
"Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance of the game on April 23, as tickets will sell out quickly," the news release states.
The Thunder at Slugger experience will include:
- Bats Baseball Game: The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. between the Bats and Iowa Cubs, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
- Air Show: Fans can kick back in their seat during the Bats game to watch the air show overhead at Louisville Slugger Field. Air show begins at 3 p.m.
- Postgame Concert: Enjoy a live concert in center field. Admission to the concert is included with a ticket to the Bats game that afternoon. Concert will begin approximately 45 minutes after conclusion of the Bats and Cubs game (live performer will be announced at a later date.)
- Fireworks Show: The Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show can be seen clearly from the seats at Louisville Slugger Field. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. (The times for both the air show and fireworks show are approximate.)
The gates to Louisville Slugger Field are scheduled to open at noon on April 23.
A three-game Thunder Ticket Package is also offered, beginning at $55. The Thunder Ticket package includes admission to the three largest fireworks shows of the Bats' 2022 season (Thunder at Slugger, Fourth of July and Labor Day Eve) and also provides fans with access to a discounted all-day parking pass (available for $25) during Thunder Over Louisville.
For more information, click here.
