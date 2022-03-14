LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March Madness is here and the University of Louisville women's basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cards will get to play the first two rounds of the tournament at the KFC Yum! Center. This is the third time in four seasons that UofL has been named a No. 1 seed.
Tickets are now available online or in person at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and prices start at $24. Each all-session ticket gets you into all three games.
UofL is matched up with No. 16 seed Albany in the first round. In the other game, No. 8 seed Nebraska will take on No. 9 seed Gonzaga.
Both games are on Friday but the start times have yet to be announced.
The winner of those first round games will advance to face each other in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
