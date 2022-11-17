LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow.
Guests can browse, order and buy some of the industry's newest model RVs boats and sporting accessories.
The event also offers family-friendly activities.
The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow runs from Jan. 25-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Tickets are $14, and children under the age of 12 get in free.
To purchase tickets and find out more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.