LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans wanting to see "Hamilton" when it returns to Louisville no longer have to "Wait for It."
Tickets for the Broadway show went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. The production runs June 7-19 at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers, through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B.
Officials said masks will be required for the performance as part of the Center's COVID precautions.
"As of right now, we're continuing with the protocols we have in place. You know, there's always an ebb and flow with this virus," said Leslie Broecker, president of Broadway in Louisville. "Vaccinations or negative tests are required as well as masks inside the theater. We want everybody to feel safe."
For those unable to get tickets on Monday, a $10 lottery will be held for 40 seats before each performance.
🌟 ON SALE NOW 🌟 Don't miss @HamiltonMusical's return to @KyCtrArts June 7 - 19. Find tickets now at https://t.co/U6t4tUQxup. pic.twitter.com/UdGdJDOUcj— The Kentucky Center (@KyCtrArts) February 14, 2022
To purchase tickets, click here. Officials said there is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account. Tickets range in cost from $59 to $199, not including fees, with premium seating available starting at $249.
