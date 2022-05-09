LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships, which will be held in Lexington this fall.
The 39th annual race is being hosted at Keeneland Race Course on Nov. 4-5. It's the third time the Breeders' Cup has been held in Lexington, the prior two times in 2015 and 2020.
"We know fans are eager to celebrate racing and watch the best horses in the world compete at Keeneland," said Drew Fleming, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup. "We are working with our partners at both the racetrack and in the Lexington community to ensure that this year's running is the best one yet."
According to a news release, attendance will be capped at 45,000.
Ticket options include reserved seating, general admission, box seats and dining areas. Single-day and two-day packages are available.
To purchase tickets, click here or call 859-514-9428.
