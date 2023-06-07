Ellis Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for horse races at Ellis Park beginning June 10, 2023.

Ticketmaster posted the race dates and availability Wednesday.

Churchill Downs decided to move the rest of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park after 12 horses died in 30 days.

People who had tickets for single-day races at Churchill Downs should have already gotten a refund.

According to Churchill Downs, it's still working with Turf Club and Home Stretch Club members on possible ticket transfers or refunds.

