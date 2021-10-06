LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being on the virtual stage for more than a year, the Louisville Ballet is returning to in-person performances.
Tickets are now on sale for two iconic ballets, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, which kick off the Louisville Ballet's 70th anniversary season.
In a change from previous years, Swan Lake will open on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. It runs through Nov. 13.
The Louisville Ballet's Swan Lake has also been "reimagined" from its original premiere in 2016, to include scenes with lasers, according to a news release.
“For decades, lasers have been a symbol of the future and of science fiction. When we first developed the concept for our version of Swan Lake, we couldn’t resist the idea of marrying these elements with the timeless classic,” said Artistic Director Robert Curran.
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will follow, running from Dec. 11-Dec. 23 at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Theatergoers will be required to show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.